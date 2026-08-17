UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rune Release

🗂 Hash: e7912090d9647e19578f2a4bce507c01 • Last Updated: 2026-08-12



Verify Processor: next-gen chip for heavy physics processing

next-gen chip for processing RAM: at least 16 GB in dual-channel mode

at least 16 GB in Disk: high-speed SSD 120 GB

high-speed SSD 120 GB Graphics: 12 GB VRAM minimum required

Embark on a Journey of Discovery

As you delve into this remastered cinematic action-adventure package, you’ll have the opportunity to leave your mark on the map and seek fortune in a world of stunningly detailed environments. The collection includes two award-winning single-player globetrotting adventures: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. These experiences will transport you to exotic locations and challenge Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as they confront their pasts and forge their own legacies.

Experience the thrill of exploration in meticulously crafted environments, from ancient ruins to modern metropolises.

Engage in fluid combat sequences that put your reflexes to the test, with a variety of weapons at your disposal.

Witness explosive set pieces that will leave you on the edge of your seat, with a focus on cinematic presentation and stunning visuals.

Uncover hidden secrets and piece together the narrative of these critically acclaimed adventures.

A World of Discovery Awaits

With optimized performance for modern hardware, you’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in these remastered classics. The collection offers a wealth of content, from challenging puzzles to intense action sequences.

Feature Description Highly detailed environments Astounding visuals bring the world to life, with intricate textures and realistic lighting. Fluid combat sequences Engage in fast-paced battles that will test your reflexes, with a variety of weapons at your disposal. Explosive set pieces Cinematic presentation and stunning visuals come together in heart-pumping action sequences.

Answering Your Burning Questions

Q: What sets these remastered adventures apart from the originals?A: The collection includes a range of features that enhance gameplay, visuals, and overall immersion.Q: Will I be able to experience the full range of content in this remastered package?A: Yes, with an expanded selection of games, missions, and activities to keep you engaged for hours on end.

Get Ready to Embark on a New Adventure

As you embark on this journey of discovery, remember that the world is waiting for you. Seek your fortune, leave your mark, and experience the thrill of exploration in stunningly detailed environments.

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