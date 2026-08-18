Microsoft 365 Enterprise E5 Digital License DDL

Microsoft Office supports productivity and creativity in work and education.
Microsoft Office is among the top office suites in terms of popularity and dependability worldwide, consisting of all the tools needed for efficient work with documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other applications. Perfect for professional projects and everyday errands – whether you’re relaxing at home, studying at school, or working at your job.
What’s included in the Microsoft Office bundle?
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Premium PowerPoint templates
Access a wide library of professionally designed templates for polished presentations.
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AI-based smart autofill
Detects patterns and automatically continues data input in Excel.
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Smart autofill in Excel
Predicts and continues data entry patterns using AI.
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Automatic language detection
Office apps detect and adjust to the user’s input language in real time.
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Version history and file recovery
Restore previous versions of documents easily with OneDrive integration.
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a highly regarded program for creating visual displays, combining straightforwardness with comprehensive professional formatting tools. PowerPoint appeals to both novice and experienced users, part of the business, education, marketing, or creative industries. The software presents a comprehensive suite of tools for inserting and editing. written material, images, spreadsheets, graphs, symbols, and videos, for use in transitions and animations as well.
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Access is a robust database system intended for building, storing, and analyzing organized data. Access is suitable for designing both simple local databases and complex enterprise applications – for cataloging customer info, inventory, order history, or financial data. Interoperability with Microsoft software, such as Excel, SharePoint, and Power BI, facilitates more comprehensive data processing and visualization. Due to the blend of strength and accessibility, Microsoft Access is an enduring choice for users and organizations that require reliable tools.
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