Jul 09
  • Boy with VR glasses from his room touches the metaverse with his hand
  • Door to a better world. The concept of a portal into virtual reality, metaverse
  • Projection of the planet from a mobile phone display. Augmented reality technology on mobile
  • Boy with VR glasses in a metaverse environment concept
  • Door to the metaverse concept. Open door on a white wall overlooking the portals
  • View of the metaverse city through VR glasses concept

Metaverse photos june 10

Boy with VR glasses, metaverse door, and virtual city concept photos.

Metaverse is a fictitious version of the Internet that is a single, all-encompassing virtual environment made possible by the usage of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets. A metaverse is a collection of 3D virtual environments that are mostly utilized for social interaction.

The Metaverse and Web3 have been used as catchphrases to overstate the development status of numerous related technologies and projects.

Vladimir avatar

Hello, I’m Vladimir web designer, graphic designer and microstock photographer from Bosnia and Herzegovina.