Metaverse photos june 10

Boy with VR glasses, metaverse door, and virtual city concept photos.

Metaverse is a fictitious version of the Internet that is a single, all-encompassing virtual environment made possible by the usage of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets. A metaverse is a collection of 3D virtual environments that are mostly utilized for social interaction.

The Metaverse and Web3 have been used as catchphrases to overstate the development status of numerous related technologies and projects.

Download: