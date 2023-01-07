Adobe Photoshop 2023 AI Adobe Sense and Neural filters

Every year, Adobe Photoshop brings new updates and improvements that allow users to achieve incredible results in a short period of time. One such new feature is Adobe Sensei, which stands out for its capabilities. The object selection feature, which has advanced the most over the years, allows users to easily select any object in the image using the Object Selection Tool, significantly simplifying and speeding up work in the program. In addition to object selection, Adobe Sensei also offers other useful features such as automatic perspective correction, automatic exposure correction, and automatic removal of noise and unwanted elements from the image.

Photoshop has the ability to “recognize” all objects on the workspace, allowing users to quickly and easily remove unwanted elements from the image. Now, instead of laborious work and connecting lines and parts in a simple way, it is possible to select the Object Selection Tool and click on any object in the image. This feature was available through the Select Subject tool until a year or two ago, which allowed for the selection (first poor, then increasingly accurate) of only one central figure, to today’s version, which allows for the selection and differentiation of multiple figures in the image, the user can select and accurately mark any figure in the image in a matter of seconds.

The new Neural filters in this edition of Photoshop are also a useful aid in processing photos. One of them, the Photo Restoration filter, is designed to repair old and damaged photographs and is able to do in an instant a job that would otherwise require an hour or more. This filter relies on Adobe Sensei technology to “recognize” how to compensate for errors and defects in the photograph, but also allows the user to control how much the filter will be applied and to adjust the colors and color scheme according to the original photograph.

Another interesting novelty in this edition of Photoshop is the ability to add materials using the Materials panel. This panel displays materials in the form of balls with descriptions that accurately depict what to expect from each material. The selected material can be applied to the selected layer, and subsequent editing is supported. However, the ability to adjust materials is limited and depends on the material itself.

In this version of Photoshop, two functions in the Beta phase of development are also worth mentioning. The first is the ability to generate a portrait background using Adobe Sensei technology, which will form an entire background of decent quality based on entered keywords. The second novelty is Live Preview for the Gradient Tool, which allows users to preview the gradient result in real-time, a feature that is available in other similar programs but has not been available in Photoshop until now.

Finally, Neural filters have proven to be one of the most impressive parts of Photoshop. This part of the program is relatively new, so the most is expected of it. Since it is based almost exclusively on AI technology, it is also the most exciting part of Photoshop. Although users do not know much about what is happening “behind the scenes”, the results are outstanding and we are delighted with the direction in which the news is taking us. It is hard to imagine what will be available in the future, but we believe that Photoshop will continue to bring impressive updates and improvements.